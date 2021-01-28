Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,509,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,563,000 after purchasing an additional 700,492 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $21,165,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 280,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 36,086 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.