Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,030 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.77% of Prothena worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 9.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Prothena by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 178.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

PRTA stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $481.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTA. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

