Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of The Timken worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 1,379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,906.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.