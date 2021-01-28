Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.38 Million Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,891 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Clovis Oncology worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of CLVS opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $701.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.