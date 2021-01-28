Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of General Motors by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

