Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,749 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after acquiring an additional 491,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,229 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Valero Energy by 491.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,957.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.