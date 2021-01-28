Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in MetLife by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in MetLife by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,090,000 after buying an additional 188,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,849,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,740,000 after buying an additional 64,824 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,651,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after acquiring an additional 172,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,584,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.