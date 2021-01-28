Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.03 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

MGM stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

