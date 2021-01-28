Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $4,287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Diageo by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $154.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day moving average of $145.95. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $165.95.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

