Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $250.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

