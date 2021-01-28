Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.67 Million Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

