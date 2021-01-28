Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 26,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $265,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $152.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

