Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,476 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.