Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 2,635 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,567,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $199.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.62. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.84 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $224.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

