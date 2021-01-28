Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 2,862 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.10% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $99.93 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.