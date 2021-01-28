Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.06% of The Timken worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Timken by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

