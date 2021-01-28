Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 13,180 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 53.8% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $229.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.92 and a 200-day moving average of $204.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The company has a market capitalization of $269.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

