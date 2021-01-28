Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,381 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.55. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

