Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,839 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,540,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,319,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 357,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,368,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,654.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

