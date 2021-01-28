Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,043 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.68% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 145,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 93,613 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,111,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000.

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.

