Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,060 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. State Street Corp increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,666 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,521,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,669,000 after purchasing an additional 513,443 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,252 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

DAL stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

