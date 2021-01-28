Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 761 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KLA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in KLA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

Shares of KLAC opened at $284.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.76. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $317.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

