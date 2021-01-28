Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 90,891 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,891 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Clovis Oncology worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $701.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

