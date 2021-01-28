Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 9,775 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $2,242,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

