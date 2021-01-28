Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,645 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after buying an additional 1,223,630 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 789,678 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5,458.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 708,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 695,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HP. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.