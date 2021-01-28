Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,970 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Dycom Industries worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY opened at $83.57 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $91.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. Research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

