Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as high as $69.29 and last traded at $68.51. 11,645,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 10,513,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PINS. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinterest to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $540,208.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,749,905 shares of company stock worth $182,749,637 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after buying an additional 1,037,621 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

