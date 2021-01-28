Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 657,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 41,634 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 3.7% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $74,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

Shares of PXD traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.01. 35,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,104. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $147.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day moving average is $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

