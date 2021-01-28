Piper Sandler Weighs in on Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

EFSC stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,770,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 496.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

