Piper Sandler Weighs in on FVCBankcorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FVCB opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $208.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $63,881.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,565.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. 21.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

