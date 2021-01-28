PirateCash Reaches Market Cap of $1.56 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $7,949.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000055 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

