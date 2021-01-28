Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.21 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 35.4% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after buying an additional 1,913,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,542,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 18.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,018,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 51,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,584,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97,818 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

