Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading Down 14.2%

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were down 14.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 9,581,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 6,982,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBI shares. Sidoti cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.4% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,542,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 18.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,018,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 51,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 6.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,584,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.