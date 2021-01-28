Pivot Token (PVT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $475,019.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $851,949.07 and approximately $475,019.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.32 or 0.00890851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00052349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.23 or 0.04279319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017825 BTC.

PVT is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

