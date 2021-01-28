PIVX Market Cap Achieves $27.50 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $27.50 million and $1.30 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001977 BTC.
- ALQO (XLQ) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Carebit (CARE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
