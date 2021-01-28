PIVX Market Cap Achieves $27.50 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $27.50 million and $1.30 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001977 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

