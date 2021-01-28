Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Up 1,728.3% in January

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,071,400 shares, an increase of 1,728.3% from the December 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,895,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PLNHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Planet 13 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Planet 13 from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

PLNHF traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.54. 1,084,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,578. Planet 13 has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company provides cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; and home delivery services.

