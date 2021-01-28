Plantronics (PLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Plantronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLT stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLT shares. Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

