Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Trading 7.5% Higher

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.88. 1,351,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,120,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $278.77 million, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

