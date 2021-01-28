PlayChip (PLA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One PlayChip coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $15.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00072011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.13 or 0.00909438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00054068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.16 or 0.04356550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017982 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (PLA) is a coin. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 coins. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayChip

