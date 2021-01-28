PlayGame Achieves Market Cap of $45,050.97 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $45,050.97 and $67.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayGame has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

