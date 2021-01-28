Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches Market Cap of $829,929.01

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $829,929.01 and approximately $2,112.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00130833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00275683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00067371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

Playgroundz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

