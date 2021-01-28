Playkey Achieves Market Cap of $145,149.79 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $145,149.79 and $50,797.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.97 or 0.00897165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.16 or 0.04215430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017709 BTC.

Playkey Profile

PKT is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

