Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 4,002 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average of $117.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.46.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

