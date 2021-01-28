Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $80.00 at Truist

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price increased by Truist from $60.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

PLUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $65.76. 1,442,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,067,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -199.27 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,558.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,563 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Plug Power by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 292,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Plug Power by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

