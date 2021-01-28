PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 10,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 8,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

