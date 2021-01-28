Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L) (LON:PCFT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $144.11

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L) (LON:PCFT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.11 and traded as low as $142.50. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L) shares last traded at $142.50, with a volume of 328,671 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L)’s payout ratio is presently -15.81%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

