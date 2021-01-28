Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust (PCGH.L) (LON:PCGH) Trading 0.1% Higher

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust (PCGH.L) (LON:PCGH)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 251.70 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 251.36 ($3.28). Approximately 250,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 192,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251 ($3.28).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 241.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

