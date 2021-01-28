Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Sells $1,455,163.48 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,455,163.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Paul Mack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Polaris alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of Polaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00.

Shares of PII traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.65. 1,360,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.67. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Polaris by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.