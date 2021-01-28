PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Price Up 8.7%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s stock price rose 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 7,800,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 16,158,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

PTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.29.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at $24,884,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 115,624 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 49,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

