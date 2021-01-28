Polis (POLIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,306.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Polis has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polis token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $2,306.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis Token Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

